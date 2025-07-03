Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Refrigerator Explosion Triggers Fire, Destroys Entire Household Furniture

A major fire broke out in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sanathnagar on Thursday morning after a refrigerator explosion in a residence belonging to a man named Satyanarayana.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sanathnagar on Thursday morning after a refrigerator explosion in a residence belonging to a man named Satyanarayana.

The sudden blast triggered intense flames, which quickly spread and gutted all household items inside the home.

Firefighters Respond Quickly, Prevent Further Damage

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders from Hyderabad rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. Fortunately, no one was present inside the house at the time of the incident, averting a potential tragedy.

Local MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav Visits Affected Family

Following the incident, local MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the residence to offer support and consolation to the affected family. Authorities are assessing the damage and investigating the exact cause of the refrigerator explosion.

