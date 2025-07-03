Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today Surge: Check Latest Prices on 3 July 2025

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad have witnessed a modest increase today, bringing some relief to investors and jewellery buyers amid recent fluctuations in the international bullion markets.

Gold and Silver Prices on 3 July 2025 in Hyderabad

As of Thursday morning, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs. 91,050, reflecting a slight hike of Rs. 40 from the previous session. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has reached Rs. 99,300, recording a significant increase of Rs. 440.

On the other hand, the silver rate in Hyderabad has been reported at Rs. 1,21,000 per kilogram.

Gold Prices Fluctuate Amid Wedding Season

Gold prices in the international market have been experiencing volatility over the past few weeks, driven by shifting economic cues and seasonal demand. Despite being the wedding season in India — a period typically known for higher gold purchases — prices had recently dipped, hovering around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

Market analysts suggest that global economic factors, including changes in interest rates and geopolitical tensions, have contributed to the recent fluctuations in gold prices.

It’s important for buyers to remember that gold rates are highly dynamic and can change multiple times during the day. The prices mentioned above reflect closing rates from yesterday, and today’s trading could open with either an increase or decrease. Gold buyers and investors in Hyderabad are advised to track live prices for the most accurate updates before making purchases.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on gold and silver rates in Hyderabad to make well-informed buying decisions.