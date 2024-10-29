8 Leading Actors with the Most Hit Movies

Bollywood is home to some of the most beloved actors, known not only for their talent but also for their significant contributions to Indian cinema. Here’s a look at eight of the leading actors who have delivered the highest number of hit movies throughout their careers.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Widely regarded as the “King of Romance,” Shah Rukh Khan has charmed audiences across the globe. With a career spanning over three decades, he has starred in 64 films, 28 of which have been declared hits. Some of his most popular films include Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Baazigar, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

2. Salman Khan

Known for his charisma and undeniable swag, Salman Khan is often referred to as the “Bhaijaan” of the industry. With 79 films to his name, he boasts an impressive 39 hits. His noteworthy works include Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Wanted.

3. Akshay Kumar

The quintessential Bollywood actor of recent times, Akshay Kumar is celebrated for his punctuality and diverse roles. He has appeared in a staggering 125 films, with 24 hits and 19 super-duper hits to his credit. Some of his popular movies are Khiladi, Baby, and OMG.

4. Mithun Chakraborty

Famed for his action-packed performances, Mithun Chakraborty continues to be a significant figure in the industry. His filmography includes notable titles like Dance Dance, Disco Dancer, and Phool Aur Angaar, contributing to an impressive total of 58 hits.

5. Rajesh Khanna

Often hailed as the first superstar of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna has left an indelible mark on the industry. He ruled the hearts of fans with classics such as Swarg, Amar Prem, and Souten, achieving a remarkable total of 57 hits in his illustrious career.

6. Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan has built a legacy that few can match. Even at over 70, he remains a prominent figure in Bollywood, consistently delivering powerful performances. His career includes 63 hits, with many still resonating with audiences today.

7. Jeetendra

Jeetendra, a staple of the 90s cinema, is known for his vibrant performances in films like Himmatwala, Aulad, Judaai, and Jaani Dushman. His total of 69 hit films solidifies his status as a beloved actor of the era.

8. Dharmendra

An icon of Indian cinema, Dharmendra is recognized for his significant contributions in the 90s and beyond. With a staggering total of 98 hits, he stands as one of the greatest superstars of all time. His memorable works include Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta.

As these stars continue to shine in the film industry, their remarkable achievements serve as a testament to their talent and the lasting impact they have had on Indian cinema.