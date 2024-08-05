9 Kanwariyas electrocuted, 3 injured in Bihar’s Hajipur

Hajipur: Nine Kanwariyas were electrocuted, and three others injured in a village in Bihar’s Hajipur district late on Sunday.

Police said here on Monday that the Kaanwariyas were on their way to Pahleja Ghat by a DJ trolley on Sunday night to collect Holi water. Near Sultanpur village, a live wire of 11000 volts touched the sound system of the DJ trolley, following which the trolley was under the impact of severe electric current.

In this incident, nine Kaanwariyas were electrocuted, and three others sustained severe burn injuries.

The injured Kaanwariyas were admitted to a local hospital.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as yet.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem.