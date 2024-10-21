9th Telangana Masters Inter District Men and Women Swimming Championship – 2024

Sports

The Telangana Swimming Association hosted the 9th Telangana Masters Inter District Swimming Championship on October 20, 2024, at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Swimming Association hosted the 9th Telangana Masters Inter District Swimming Championship on October 20, 2024, at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad.

This event served as the selection trials for both men and women to form the Telangana Swimming Team, which will compete in the 20th National Masters Championship 2024, scheduled to take place from November 10 to 12, 2024, at Prakash Taran Pushkar, T. T. Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Among the standout performers, Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh from Ranga Reddy earned significant recognition, securing three gold medals and one silver medal at the championship.

Medal Achievements:

  • 400 Meters Freestyle (Men’s 55 to 59 Years)
    Gold Medal
    Timing: 09:36.18 seconds
  • 200 Meters Freestyle (Men’s 55 to 59 Years)
    Gold Medal
    Timing: 04:22.47 seconds
  • 200 Meters Individual Medley (Men’s 55 to 59 Years)
    Gold Medal
    Timing: 06:12.34 seconds
  • 100 Meters Freestyle (Men’s 55 to 59 Years)
    Silver Medal
    Timing: 01:43.96 seconds

Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh’s exceptional performance highlights his dedication and skill, contributing to a successful championship for the Telangana swimming community.

Fouzia Farhana21 October 2024 - 18:20

