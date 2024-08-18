9th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2024 Concludes with Spectacular Performances

Hyderabad: The 9th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2024 was held on August 18th at the GHMC Pool in Secunderabad, showcasing exceptional talent from across the state.

The event was graced by G. Umesh, Secretary of the Telangana Swimming Association, Srinivas Goud, ADS GHMC, and K. Venkat Reddy, ADS.

Women’s Individual Champion:

Vritti Agarwal (Rangareddy)

Men’s Individual Champion:

M. Suhas Preetham (Hyderabad)

Key Event Results:

Men’s 50m Freestyle:

Saikat Chatterjee (Rangareddy) – 00:25.48 Jordan Dominic Franklin (Rangareddy) – 00:26.41 Ishan Das (Hyderabad) – 00:26.75

Men’s 100m Freestyle:

Ishan Das (Hyderabad) – 01:01.56 Pranav Chidella (Hyderabad) – 01:03.26 Vasamsetti Nikhil (Rangareddy) – 01:03.92

Men’s 200m Freestyle:

Saikat Chatterjee (Rangareddy) – 02:09.70 Pranav Chidella (Hyderabad) – 02:23.03 Ishan Das (Hyderabad) – 02:24.66

Men’s 1500m Freestyle:

Anwith Vallabhaneni (Hyderabad) – 10:31.44 Aarush Das (Hyderabad) – 10:34.03 Amogh Revelli (Hyderabad) – 13:30.41

Men’s 50m Butterfly:

Mylari Suhas Preetham (Hyderabad) – 00:33.49 Anwith Vallabhaneni (Hyderabad) – 00:37.06 Mudrakola Sushanth Desai (Hyderabad) – 00:41.06

Men’s 200m Butterfly:

Mylari Suhas Preetham (Hyderabad) – 04:48.30 Varshith Dhullupudi (Hyderabad) – 04:48.40 Bikkina Sai Nihar (Rangareddy) – 04:54.06

Women’s 50m Freestyle:

Johanna Shiju (Hyderabad) – 00:30.62 Aditi Nadella (Hyderabad) – 00:31.08 Hema Varshini Jambuluri (Rangareddy) – 00:32.69

Women’s 1500m Freestyle:

Vritti Agarwal (Rangareddy) – 19:21.54 Karnika Gupta (Hyderabad) – 26:46.16 K Dhanya Sri (Karimnagar) – 54:51.64

Women’s 100m Butterfly:

Aditi Nadella (Hyderabad) – 00:32.98

The championship witnessed remarkable performances from all participants, highlighting the growing swimming talent in Telangana.