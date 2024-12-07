Articles
A Glimpse into History: Significant Events on December 7
History has witnessed several important events on December 7. Here’s a look at some key moments from India and around the world:
Indian History
- 1782: Hyder Ali, the father of Tipu Sultan, passed away in Chittoor. Hyder Ali was a fierce warrior and a significant figure in India’s resistance against British rule.
- 1825: The first steam-powered ship of the East India Company, the Enterprise, docked at Kolkata.
- 1856: India saw its first officially organized Hindu widow remarriage, a progressive step during that time.
- 1949: India began observing Armed Forces Flag Day to honor its brave soldiers. Funds are raised on this day to support the welfare of the armed forces.
Global Events
- 1941: Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, a U.S. naval base in Hawaii, killing 2,043 people. This led the U.S. to enter World War II and later drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
- 1944: General Rădescu formed a new government in Romania.
- 1949: After the communist rise in China, nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan.
- 1960: Ivory Coast gained independence from France.
- 1972: NASA launched Apollo 17, its final manned mission to the moon.
- 1975: Indonesia’s military took control of East Timor, which later gained independence as a separate country.
- 1981: Spain joined NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).
- 1988: A devastating earthquake in Armenia killed 60,000 people and left half a million homeless.
Modern Highlights
- 1995: The South Asian Preferential Trade Agreement (SAPTA) came into effect to boost trade among South Asian nations.
- 2004: Hamid Karzai was sworn in as Afghanistan’s first elected president.
- 2008: Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh won the Japan Tour title.
- 2009: The Copenhagen Climate Conference began in Denmark, focusing on global environmental issues.
Notable Losses
- 2016: Ramaswamy, a famous Indian comedian, satirist, and filmmaker, passed away.
These events remind us of the diverse and impactful moments that December 7 has brought to history.