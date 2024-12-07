A Glimpse into History: Significant Events on December 7

History has witnessed several important events on December 7. Here’s a look at some key moments from India and around the world:

Indian History

1782: Hyder Ali, the father of Tipu Sultan, passed away in Chittoor. Hyder Ali was a fierce warrior and a significant figure in India’s resistance against British rule.

The first steam-powered ship of the East India Company, the Enterprise, docked at Kolkata. 1856: India saw its first officially organized Hindu widow remarriage, a progressive step during that time.

India saw its first officially organized Hindu widow remarriage, a progressive step during that time. 1949: India began observing Armed Forces Flag Day to honor its brave soldiers. Funds are raised on this day to support the welfare of the armed forces.

Global Events

1941: Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, a U.S. naval base in Hawaii, killing 2,043 people. This led the U.S. to enter World War II and later drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Spain joined NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). 1988: A devastating earthquake in Armenia killed 60,000 people and left half a million homeless.

Modern Highlights

1995: The South Asian Preferential Trade Agreement (SAPTA) came into effect to boost trade among South Asian nations.

Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh won the Japan Tour title. 2009: The Copenhagen Climate Conference began in Denmark, focusing on global environmental issues.

Notable Losses

2016: Ramaswamy, a famous Indian comedian, satirist, and filmmaker, passed away.

These events remind us of the diverse and impactful moments that December 7 has brought to history.