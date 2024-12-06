Articles
A Look Back at History: Significant Events of December 6
1992: A crowd gathered at Ayodhya to lay the foundation of a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site demolished the Babri Masjid. This event led to widespread riots in various cities across the country.
December: 6 has witnessed many notable events in India and around the world. Here’s a summary of important occurrences on this day in history:
Historical Events in India
- 1732: Warren Hastings, the first Governor-General of the East India Company, was born.
- 1946: The Home Guard organization was established in India to assist in maintaining internal security.
- 1956: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting India’s Constitution and a prominent leader, passed away.
- 1992: A crowd gathered at Ayodhya to lay the foundation of a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site demolished the Babri Masjid. This event led to widespread riots in various cities across the country.
World Events
- 1917: Finland declared its independence from Russia.
- 1921: Ireland was recognized as a free state and a member of the British Commonwealth following an agreement with the British government.
- 1978: Spanish citizens voted to establish democracy after 40 years of dictatorship.
- 1998: Hugo Chávez was elected President of Venezuela.
- 2007: Sikh students were allowed to carry kirpans, and Muslim girls were permitted to wear hijabs in Australian schools.
- 2015: Venezuela’s United Socialist Party lost its majority in parliamentary elections for the first time in 17 years.
- 2017: The U.S. under President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
- 2019: Armed attackers opened fire on protestors in Baghdad, killing over 19 people and injuring nearly 70.
Recent Events
- 2022:
- The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud in an investigation by New York authorities.
- Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison for corruption charges.
- 2023: China began commercial operations of the world’s first next-generation gas-cooled nuclear reactor power plant.
December 6 continues to remind us of events that shaped history and their lasting impacts on societies worldwide.