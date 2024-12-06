A Look Back at History: Significant Events of December 6

December: 6 has witnessed many notable events in India and around the world. Here’s a summary of important occurrences on this day in history:

Historical Events in India

: Warren Hastings, the first Governor-General of the East India Company, was born. 1946 : The Home Guard organization was established in India to assist in maintaining internal security.

: The Home Guard organization was established in India to assist in maintaining internal security. 1956 : Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting India’s Constitution and a prominent leader, passed away.

: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting India’s Constitution and a prominent leader, passed away. 1992: A crowd gathered at Ayodhya to lay the foundation of a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site demolished the Babri Masjid. This event led to widespread riots in various cities across the country.

World Events

: The U.S. under President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. 2019: Armed attackers opened fire on protestors in Baghdad, killing over 19 people and injuring nearly 70.

Recent Events

2022 : The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud in an investigation by New York authorities. Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison for corruption charges.

: 2023: China began commercial operations of the world’s first next-generation gas-cooled nuclear reactor power plant.

December 6 continues to remind us of events that shaped history and their lasting impacts on societies worldwide.