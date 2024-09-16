A postgraduate student has died due to the Nipah virus in the Naduth region of Thiruvalli panchayat, located in Kerala’s Malappuram district. This was confirmed by the state’s health minister, Veena George, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old MSc student, who studied at Acharya College in Bengaluru, passed away on September 9 at EMS Medical College Hospital in Perinthalmanna. Test results from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune confirmed that the student had contracted the Nipah virus.

Health minister Veena George also mentioned that efforts to trace and contact individuals who might be at risk of infection are nearly complete. So far, 151 people have been identified as part of the primary contact list. The student’s infection was confirmed through tests conducted by NIV Pune, with results received on Sunday.

On Saturday, George held an emergency meeting to issue instructions for implementing the Nipah virus protocol. Subsequently, precautionary measures were put in place by the district administration and health officials. A preliminary and secondary contact list has been compiled, including 26 individuals, such as the student’s relatives and close friends.

Tiruvally gram panchayat president, K Ramankutty, stated that strict restrictions under the Nipah virus protocol, including mandatory mask-wearing, have been enforced in the Tiruvally panchayat. Health officials are conducting door-to-door data collection regarding individuals experiencing fever symptoms.

This marks the sixth Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala since 2018. Over the last six years, 22 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.