A.R. Rahman’s Daughter Raheema Breaks Silence on Parents’ Separation, Slams Rumours

A.R. Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, recently announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, shocking fans worldwide.

The legendary music composer and his wife, who share three children, have been at the center of speculation and rumours since the announcement. Now, their daughter, Raheema Rahman, has taken to social media to address the ongoing gossip, slamming those responsible for spreading unfounded claims.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Raheema Rahman made her stance clear, calling out the “haters” and “fools” who have been circulating baseless rumours about her family.

One post featured a blunt message: “Always remember… Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots,” followed by a straightforward “Honestly, get a life.”

Raheema’s comments come after her father, A.R. Rahman, shared an emotional message about his separation from Saira Banu, reflecting on the difficult chapter in their lives. Rahman expressed gratitude for the privacy and respect extended by their friends and fans as they navigate this personal moment.

Raheema Praises Her Father’s Achievements Amidst Difficult Times

While addressing the separation, Raheema also took a moment to celebrate her father’s professional success. She shared a report highlighting A.R. Rahman’s recent win at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024 for his background score in Aadujeevitham.

In the Instagram story, Raheema posted a crown emoticon on her father’s picture and wrote: “You will always be our King and our leader,” further adding the hashtags ‘haters gonna hate’ and ‘potatoes gonna potate’ to send a strong message to the critics.

A.R. Rahman had earlier expressed his emotional state after the announcement, writing a heartfelt note that resonated with his fans. Rahman spoke about the emotional pain of separation but emphasized the need to find meaning in the difficult times.

His post read, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.”

A Time of Change for A.R. Rahman and Family

The separation of A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu has stunned many, as the couple has been married for almost three decades. Despite this, Rahman’s fans have expressed their support for both individuals, respecting their need for privacy during this trying period.

As the family deals with their personal challenges, A.R. Rahman’s professional accolades continue to shine. The Oscar-winning composer’s latest achievement, the Hollywood Music in Media Award, celebrates his contribution to the global music industry. His win for Aadujeevitham further cements his status as a music icon.

Raheema Rahman’s statements on social media reflect a strong stance against negative speculation, with both her and her father focusing on moving forward with dignity and grace.

Conclusion

In the wake of their parents’ separation, A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu’s children, especially Raheema, are choosing to stand strong and reject the negativity surrounding their family. Fans and well-wishers continue to send their support to the Rahman family during this emotional time, while A.R. Rahman’s music and accomplishments remain a testament to his legacy in the entertainment industry.

