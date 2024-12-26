Cracks Widen in INDIA Bloc as AAP Calls for Congress Removal

New Delhi: Growing tensions between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have escalated into an open confrontation, threatening the stability of the INDIA bloc opposition alliance.

AAP leaders have expressed their intention to push for Congress’ exclusion from the alliance, citing “deep resentment” within their party ranks.

Rising Tensions Within the INDIA Bloc

The INDIA bloc, comprising prominent opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, RJD, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), and AAP, was formed to counter the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 general elections. However, the growing discord between Congress and AAP now threatens to derail this united front.

During the recently concluded Winter session of Parliament, murmurs about a potential change in leadership of the INDIA bloc added to the strain. Speculations emerged suggesting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s preference for Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the alliance, further sidelining Congress.

AAP’s Grievances Against Congress

AAP has accused Congress of administrative inefficiency and corruption, pointing to the party’s unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement. The tension intensified after senior Congress leader and National Treasurer Ajay Maken openly criticized AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Maken accused Kejriwal of failing to deliver on critical promises, including the implementation of the Jan Lokpal Bill, which AAP championed during its rise to power.

He remarked, “Even after 3,652 days in power, the Jan Lokpal has not been implemented. Why has it not been introduced in Punjab, where AAP has full autonomy?”

Key Allegations Against AAP

Maken leveled several allegations against the Kejriwal government, including:

Mismanagement During the Covid-19 Pandemic: Accused of negligence and misallocation of resources, AAP was criticized for poor governance during the pandemic. Unfulfilled Promises: Failure to issue ration cards to thousands of families in Delhi, despite assurances. Misuse of Public Funds: Allegations of spending crores on advertising campaigns and a luxurious bungalow during critical periods.

AAP’s Counteraction

In response, AAP dismissed Maken’s accusations as baseless and politically motivated. AAP leaders announced their decision to consult with other members of the INDIA bloc regarding Congress’ role in the alliance.

According to party insiders, AAP plans to present its grievances and push for Congress’ removal, which could potentially deepen the crisis within the opposition coalition.

Implications for the INDIA Bloc

The escalating conflict highlights the fragile unity within the INDIA bloc, which was envisioned as a cohesive alternative to the BJP-led NDA. If unresolved, the fallout between Congress and AAP could weaken the alliance’s collective electoral strategy for the 2024 general elections.

The Way Forward

As AAP prepares to discuss its concerns with other bloc members, the future of the INDIA alliance hangs in the balance. With both sides unwilling to compromise, the internal discord may pave the way for a reconfiguration of opposition forces ahead of the crucial polls.

For now, the INDIA bloc faces an uphill battle in maintaining its unity amidst growing cracks and divergent political ambitions.