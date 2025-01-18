AAP screens trailer of ‘banned’ film on party, vows to take it to every Delhi voter

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday screened a trailer of its controversial documentary film Unbreakable at its office, vowing to take the ‘banned’ film to every Delhiite.

The party claims the film exposes a conspiracy by the BJP and the Delhi Police to prevent its private screening.

AAP’s Response to Police Intervention

After Delhi Police prevented the screening of the film in Central Delhi earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj showed the 90-second trailer during a media briefing. He said, “Now, we will ensure that the film reaches the masses.”

Bharadwaj added, “Surely, there is something explosive in the film that attempts are being made to stop its screening.” He also claimed that the screening was a private event attended by media and AAP leaders, including himself.

Highlights of the Film’s Trailer

The trailer, screened by Bharadwaj, features interviews with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and AAP MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak. It includes footage from election rallies addressed by Kejriwal, highlighting key moments in his political journey.

In one section of the trailer, Kejriwal speaks about his time in prison, describing the loneliness he faced and how he was not provided insulin for 15 days, endangering his health. The trailer also shows Pathak questioning whether there was a plan to kill Kejriwal while he was incarcerated.

At one point, Kejriwal denies any wrongdoing, asserting that if he had done anything wrong, he would have joined the BJP to save himself.

The trailer also emphasizes how AAP, a small party, took on the powerful BJP by contesting elections in Gujarat, the BJP’s stronghold.

Kejriwal Criticizes Delhi Police and BJP

Kejriwal, who had previously attempted to screen the documentary for media persons, criticized the Delhi Police and the BJP for preventing the screening. “The film was not political and there were no party flags at the venue, yet the police did not allow its private screening on the ground that no permission had been taken for it,” he said.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, explained that the screening was stopped because no permission had been obtained from the election office, in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Future Plans for the Film

When asked about the next steps, Kejriwal mentioned that the AAP is exploring its options, hinting that the film might be circulated on social media. He emphasized that no one could stop the film from becoming public.

Earlier, the film’s makers had planned to screen it at Pyarelal Bhawan, but a heavy police presence at the venue led to the cancellation of the event.