Abbas Union FC Triumphs Over CVM Gujarat in I-League 3 at Srinagar

In a thrilling match held in Srinagar on September 5, Abbas Union FC (AUFC) secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Charutar Vidya Mandal FC (CVM Gujarat) in the I-League 3.

The lone goal came from Abid, following a well-executed move involving Meraj, Imran, Kadeer, and Vikas, which proved to be the decisive moment in the game. Despite numerous chances, AUFC capitalized on just one, showcasing a strong second-half performance.

This victory leaves AUFC, SSU Manipur, CVM Gujarat, and DownTown Heros FC with 3 points each from two matches, while Corbett FC is yet to secure a point from their single match.

Notably, most AUFC players hail from Telangana, with a few recruits from outside the state, reflecting a solid regional representation in the squad.