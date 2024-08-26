Abhay Verma bats for adoption of pets on International Dog Day

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Verma, whose horror-comedy film ‘Munjya’ has bowed on OTT, is celebrating the International Dog Day on Monday.

The actor loves dogs and has a dog named Joey. He has shared how adopting a pet changes people’s lives for wholesome goodness.

The actor said: “’Joey’ has brightened my life. Whenever I return from a shoot, he welcomes me with so much joy, it just takes away all the tiredness! And I make sure that I greet him with the same amount of delight, no matter what! I really can’t fathom the bliss he has brought into my life.”

The actor said that he really doesn’t mind spoiling his little boy.

“When you adopt a pet, you turn into a parent by default! This joy knows no bounds, honestly,” he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Munjya’, which breached the Rs 100 crore mark during its theatrical run, is now available on streaming medium.

The film is set against the backdrop of Pune and Konkan region in Maharashtra and revolves around Bittu (played by Abhay Verma) who is head over heels in love with Bela (played by Sharvari) but when he goes to his hometown, he discovers his past and ancestral history wrapped around demons and paranormal activity unknown to Bittu.

Talking about the film, Abhay Verma said: “I think ‘Munjya’ chose me and not the other way around. Any creative endeavour like such is too big to choose, it’s more than spiritual for me and with Bittu being loved in such a big way; it felt as if my prayers were being answered by the audience as the almighty.”

The film also stars Sharvari and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, the film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.