Abhinav Arora Receives Death Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Family Appeals for Safety

Delhi-based spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old known for his religious oratory and large social media following, has become the latest target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Abhinav’s family reported on Monday that they received a chilling death threat, claiming his life was in danger due to unspecified grievances by the notorious gang.

In an emotional statement to ANI, Abhinav’s mother expressed frustration and fear. “Abhinav hasn’t done anything wrong,” she emphasized, adding that her son has only ever focused on his devotion. “We received a call from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatening that Abhinav would be killed. There was a missed call last night, and today we got a follow-up message confirming the same threat,” she revealed.

The family suspects the recent backlash over a viral video from 2023 could be fueling the animosity toward Abhinav. The video, which shows Abhinav being scolded by prominent spiritual figure Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event in Vrindavan, has stirred heated discussions online.

Abhinav’s mother, however, has defended the incident, explaining that it has been misconstrued. She stated that Abhinav, deeply engrossed in devotion, began chanting on stage, momentarily forgetting to stay silent. She clarified that Swami Rambhadracharya reprimanded Abhinav but later blessed him privately, which she said should be seen as a blessing rather than as a punishment.

The young Boy, who boasts over 900,000 followers on Instagram, has also commented on the controversy, urging viewers to see the positive. “Everyone is focusing on the scolding and not on the blessing that came afterward. He called me into his room and blessed me, and that video is available online too,” Abhinav noted.

Now, facing both backlash and threats, the family has witnessed a surge of chaos outside their home. As their son faces continuous intimidation, Abhinav’s parents question how long they will have to endure this fear and call on authorities to intervene.

The Arora family’s ordeal underscores the vulnerability of public figures, particularly young social media personalities, to potential risks in an increasingly polarized online environment. Meanwhile, Abhinav’s supporters have called for respect and empathy, hoping for swift action to ensure the young boy’s safety and peace.