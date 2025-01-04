Abhishek, Aishwarya Start New Year on a Family Note

Mumbai: Putting an end to the rumours surrounding their divorce, star couple Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai after a holiday.

Family Appearance at the Airport

The trio was spotted exiting the airport, with Aishwarya and Aaradhya walking behind Abhishek. They warmly wished the photographers standing outside the airport a “Happy New Year.”

In the footage, Abhishek was seen wearing a sweatshirt paired with black pants and white shoes, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya also sported black outfits as they made their way out.

A Family Moment

The camera crew asked Abhishek to stop for pictures with his wife, Aishwarya. However, the couple continued walking towards their car. In another video, Aishwarya was heard asking Aaradhya if someone had “pushed” her after the little one suddenly jumped while walking.

Abhishek was seen waiting next to their car. After Aishwarya and Aaradhya took their seats, he also joined them in the front seat.

Attending Aaradhya’s School Event

In December, the couple had been spotted attending their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual day, which went viral on social media. In the video, Aishwarya was dressed in a black outfit with a sling bag, while Abhishek looked effortlessly stylish in a casual green ensemble. The couple shared smiles as they walked toward the event, with Aishwarya holding her mother’s hand.

On the first day of the event, Amitabh Bachchan also joined them to watch his granddaughter’s performance.

Speculation and Rumours

This public appearance was the first time Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together since the speculation about their marriage troubles began. Rumours intensified after the couple made separate appearances at a wedding earlier last year, and when Aishwarya’s name appeared without the “Bachchan” surname at a Dubai event.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who married in 2007, welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.