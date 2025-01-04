ED Raids Continue at Locations Linked to DMK MP Kathir Anand for Second Day

Vellore: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its raids in the early hours of Saturday at several locations associated with DMK MP Kathir Anand, including an engineering college he owns.

The searches, which began on Friday morning, have now extended beyond 24 hours and into Saturday.

Raid at Kingston College of Engineering

The ED’s operation targeted Kingston College of Engineering, located in Christianpet, Katpadi, which is owned by Kathir Anand, the MP from Vellore. Over 18 ED officials were involved in the search.

On Friday night, officials reportedly seized unaccounted cash from a college locker. This cash was handed over to State Bank of India employees and transported under security.

ED officials are also examining important documents related to the college as part of their investigation.

Search at Residence of DMK Leaders

In addition to the college raid, the ED also conducted a search operation at the residence of DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Duraimurugan, and his son Kathir Anand, in Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi.

The operation began around 2 p.m. on Friday and lasted for over 11 hours, concluding at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Saturday.

During the search, officials reportedly faced difficulties accessing a locked room at Duraimurugan’s residence. A staff member had to use a crowbar to break open the door, creating a commotion in the neighborhood. The ED personnel left the premises with seized documents, escorted by armed central security forces.

Political Allegations and Tensions

The raids have sparked allegations of political targeting by the central agency. DMK leaders have accused the ED of acting under political pressure to undermine the party.

Kathir Anand, the son of senior DMK leader Duraimurugan, represents the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency and is a prominent figure within the party.

Although the ED has not yet issued an official statement or provided details about the evidence collected, the lengthy operation and seizure of cash and documents suggest that the agency is investigating allegations of financial irregularities.

This raid adds to a series of actions by central agencies against DMK leaders, escalating tensions between the state government and central authorities. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.