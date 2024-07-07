Abhishek’s hundred headlines India’s 100-run win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
A blazing hundred by Abhishek Sharma and bowlers' fine effort led India to a fluent 100-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I here on Sunday.
Harare: A blazing hundred by Abhishek Sharma and bowlers’ fine effort led India to a fluent 100-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I here on Sunday.
Abhishek’s 100 off 47 balls (7×4, 8×6) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 77 (47b, 11×4, 1×6) carried India to an imposing 234 for two.
Zimbabwe ended up at 134 all out without much fight. The five-match series is now poised at 1-1.
For India, pacers Mukesh Kumar (3/37), Avesh Khan (3/15) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/11) led the bowling.
Brief Scores: India: 234 for 2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 100, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77 not out, Rinku Singh 48 not out) beat Zimbabwe: 134 all out in 18.4 overs (Wessly Madhevere 43, Brian Bennett 26, Luke Jongwe 33; Mukesh Kumar 3/37, Avesh Khan 3/15, Ravi Bishnoi 2/11 ) by 100 runs.
Scoreboard: Zimbabwe vs India – 2nd T20I
Zimbabwe innings:
Innocent Kaia b Mukesh Kumar 4
Wessly Madhevere b Ravi Bishnoi 43
Brian Bennett b Mukesh Kumar 26
Dion Myers c Singh b Avesh Khan 0
Sikandar Raza (c) c Jurel b Avesh Khan 4
Johnathan Campbell c Ravi Bishnoi b Washington Sundar 10
Clive Madande lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 0
Wellington Masakadza run out 1
Luke Jongwe c Gaikwad b Mukesh Kumar 33
Blessing Muzarabani c Washington Sundar b Avesh Khan 2
Tendai Chatara not out 0
Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-8) 11
Total: (All out in 18.4 overs) 134
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-40, 3-41, 4-46, 5-72, 6-73, 7-76, 8-117, 9-123, 10-134.
Bowling: Mukesh Kumar 3.4-0-37-3, Abhishek Sharma 3-0-36-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-15-3, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-11-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-28-1, Riyan Parag 1-0-5-0.