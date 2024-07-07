Abhishek’s hundred headlines India’s 100-run win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

Harare: A blazing hundred by Abhishek Sharma and bowlers’ fine effort led India to a fluent 100-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Abhishek’s 100 off 47 balls (7×4, 8×6) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 77 (47b, 11×4, 1×6) carried India to an imposing 234 for two.

Zimbabwe ended up at 134 all out without much fight. The five-match series is now poised at 1-1.

For India, pacers Mukesh Kumar (3/37), Avesh Khan (3/15) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/11) led the bowling.

Brief Scores: India: 234 for 2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 100, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77 not out, Rinku Singh 48 not out) beat Zimbabwe: 134 all out in 18.4 overs (Wessly Madhevere 43, Brian Bennett 26, Luke Jongwe 33; Mukesh Kumar 3/37, Avesh Khan 3/15, Ravi Bishnoi 2/11 ) by 100 runs.

Scoreboard: Zimbabwe vs India – 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe innings:

Innocent Kaia b Mukesh Kumar 4

Wessly Madhevere b Ravi Bishnoi 43

Brian Bennett b Mukesh Kumar 26

Dion Myers c Singh b Avesh Khan 0

Sikandar Raza (c) c Jurel b Avesh Khan 4

Johnathan Campbell c Ravi Bishnoi b Washington Sundar 10

Clive Madande lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 0

Wellington Masakadza run out 1

Luke Jongwe c Gaikwad b Mukesh Kumar 33

Blessing Muzarabani c Washington Sundar b Avesh Khan 2

Tendai Chatara not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-8) 11

Total: (All out in 18.4 overs) 134

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-40, 3-41, 4-46, 5-72, 6-73, 7-76, 8-117, 9-123, 10-134.

Bowling: Mukesh Kumar 3.4-0-37-3, Abhishek Sharma 3-0-36-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-15-3, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-11-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-28-1, Riyan Parag 1-0-5-0.