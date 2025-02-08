ACB Action in Telangana: Deputy Transport Commissioner Linked to Rs 4 Crore Illegal Assets

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against the Deputy Transport Commissioner of Warangal district.

The investigation revealed assets worth over Rs 4 crore allegedly linked to the official and his family members.

Corrupt Practices Behind Accumulation of Disproportionate Assets

The case was filed after it was found that the Deputy Transport Commissioner had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. These assets were allegedly accumulated through corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, according to an ACB release.

Assets Discovered During Searches

Preliminary searches were carried out on Friday at the official’s residence and other properties linked to him and his family members. During the search, property documents for houses, open plots, and agricultural lands were found in the official’s name and in the names of his relatives. In addition, several valuables were discovered, including:

Bank balance amount

Household items

Vehicles (3 four-wheelers and 1 two-wheeler)

Gold and silver ornaments

23 foreign liquor bottles

The total estimated value of these assets is Rs 4,04,78,767.

Additional Action on Liquor Bottles

In light of the 23 foreign liquor bottles discovered, an intimation was sent to the Shankarpally Excise Police, who registered a separate excise case under the Telangana Excise Act, 1968 against the official.

The ACB has stated that further verification of additional assets is currently underway.