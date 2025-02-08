Revanth Reddy Leads Congress in Honoring Zakir Husain’s Legacy on His Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of former Vice President Zakir Husain’s birth anniversary, Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other prominent Congress leaders, paid rich tributes to the late leader by offering their respects at his portrait.

The ceremony, held at the Congress party office, saw leaders bowing down to honor Zakir Husain’s immense contributions to the nation. CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Vikramarka, and other Congress members laid floral wreaths at the portrait of the late leader, remembering his legacy and service to the country.

Tribute to a Visionary Leader

Zakir Husain, India’s first Muslim Vice President, is celebrated for his significant role in India’s political landscape. His work in promoting education and fostering national unity continues to inspire generations. The tribute ceremony saw a moment of reflection on his remarkable achievements and contributions to Indian politics and society.

Congress Leaders Share Their Thoughts

Also Read: Telangana New Ration Card: Here’s Where and How You Can Apply

During the ceremony, Congress leaders expressed their admiration for Zakir Husain’s vision for India. They highlighted his role in fostering peace and promoting inclusive policies. His contributions to strengthening India’s democratic fabric remain influential to this day.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of remembering leaders like Zakir Husain, who worked relentlessly for the betterment of the nation. He called on the youth to take inspiration from Husain’s ideals and strive to uphold his values of unity and education.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Pays Tribute

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also paid tribute, acknowledging Husain’s role in shaping India’s future. He noted that Zakir Husain’s commitment to education and nation-building had a lasting impact, and his legacy continues to guide the country towards progress.