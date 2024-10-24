Telangana

ACB Nabs Executive Engineer and Two Others in Bribery Case

The arrested individuals include Sampathi Dilip Kumar, Executive Engineer, Jabalalla Chandrashekar, Assistant Technical Officer, and Kalunadasu Shobharani, Senior Assistant, all working at the Office of the Executive Engineer.

Mohammed Yousuf24 October 2024 - 20:05
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended three officials from the Panchayat Raj Department in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district for demanding and accepting bribes.

The officials allegedly solicited bribes of ₹10,000, ₹5,000, and ₹5,000, respectively, from a contractor in exchange for scrutinizing final bills related to CC road works and facilitating the approval process with the District Collector.

The ACB’s swift action underscores its commitment to combating corruption in public service. Further investigations are ongoing to assess the extent of the illicit activities.

