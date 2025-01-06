ACB Officials Arrest CI in Mahabubabad for Accepting Rs. 2 Lakh Bribe

Mahabubabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested a Circle Inspector (CI) in Mahabubabad for accepting a bribe of Rs. 2 lakhs in exchange for favorable action in a case at the local police station. The CI had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 4 lakhs.

ACB Officials Catch CI in the Act

The ACB team had been investigating allegations of corruption at the Thorrur Police Station in Mahabubabad. Acting on a tip-off, they launched an operation and successfully apprehended the Circle Inspector while he was in the process of accepting the bribe.

The CI, whose name is being withheld for investigative reasons, had demanded a total of Rs. 4 lakh to influence the outcome of an ongoing case. However, at the time of his arrest, he had already received Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant.

ACB Investigation Underway

The ACB officials continue to investigate the matter, focusing on the CI’s involvement in other possible corrupt practices. The authorities are also conducting a thorough probe at the CI’s office to gather additional evidence of financial misconduct.

Combating Corruption in Telangana Police

This arrest marks another step in the Telangana government’s ongoing efforts to crack down on corruption within the police force. The ACB has been actively pursuing investigations to ensure accountability among public officials, especially law enforcement officers who are entrusted with upholding justice.

The CI’s arrest highlights the importance of transparency and integrity within law enforcement and serves as a reminder that any form of bribery and corruption will not be tolerated.

Next Steps and Legal Action

The arrested Circle Inspector will be presented in court as the investigation continues. The ACB has also issued a statement calling for more vigilance from citizens and encouraging them to report instances of corruption to ensure a fair and transparent policing system in the region.

Authorities have assured the public that strict action will be taken against individuals engaging in corrupt practices within government departments.

Key Takeaways:

This arrest emphasizes the ongoing commitment of the ACB to root out corruption and ensure justice within Telangana’s law enforcement agencies.