ACB officials caught Tahsildar for accepting Rs 12,000 bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught a Tahsildar Vuyyala Ramesh red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

A ACB statement on Wednesday said the accused officer Ramesh working as Tahsildar in Anthergaon Mandal, was caught around 1300 hours near Surya Apartments in Karimnagar.

The bribe was accepted through a Revenue Inspector, Eggadi Sridhar (44), identified as Accused Officer two.

The complainant alleged that the bribe was demanded to release a seized tractor that had been confiscated by the Sub-Inspector of Anthergaon while it was being used to transport sand illegally.

The ACB officials recovered the Rs 12,000 bribe amount from the backyard of the Anthergaon Tahsildar’s office. Noticing the arrival of ACB officials, Sridhar fled the scene, discarding the bribe money.

Ramesh was being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Karimnagar.

Notably, the Tahsildar had previously been caught red-handed by the ACB in 2016 while serving as Tahsildar of Dharmaram Mandal in Peddapalli district. At that time, he was accused of accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe for issuing pattadar passbooks and updating online land records for 25 farmers in Dongathurthi village.

The earlier case, registered under Cr.No.02/ACB-KNR/2016, is still pending trial before the Special Court for ACB Cases in Karimnagar.