Muslim World News
Accident | 13 killed in road accident in Pak-controlled Kashmir: Video
Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, located in the northeast of the country, on Wednesday, the rescue organisation Rescue 1122 said.
Islamabad: Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, located in the northeast of the country, on Wednesday, the rescue organisation Rescue 1122 said.
The incident happened in the Neelum district, where a passenger van fell into a ravine, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.
The accident happened when the driver tried to negotiate a sharp turn in the hilly terrain of the district, the statement added.
The bodies of the passengers have been retrieved and shifted to a nearby hospital, where they will be handed over to their relatives.
Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violations of road safety rules, and reckless driving.