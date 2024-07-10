Accident | 13 killed in road accident in Pak-controlled Kashmir: Video

Islamabad: Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, located in the northeast of the country, on Wednesday, the rescue organisation Rescue 1122 said.

The incident happened in the Neelum district, where a passenger van fell into a ravine, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

The accident happened when the driver tried to negotiate a sharp turn in the hilly terrain of the district, the statement added.

The bodies of the passengers have been retrieved and shifted to a nearby hospital, where they will be handed over to their relatives.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violations of road safety rules, and reckless driving.