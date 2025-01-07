Actor Ajith Kumar’s First Practice Session for Dubai 24 Hours Race Garners Attention

Chennai: Pictures and video clips of actor Ajith Kumar‘s first practice session with his team for the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race, also known as the 24H Dubai 2025, have captured the attention of fans, film enthusiasts, and racing aficionados.

Ajith, who owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, will participate in the highly competitive Porsche 992 class alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Notably, Fabian Duffieux took over as the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December of last year.

In a recent update, Ajith’s team revealed the exciting news of the first practice session for the 24H Dubai taking place today. The team shared a video clip of Ajith inspecting the race track in Dubai, accompanied by his team, as well as photos of the actor holding discussions with other drivers to strategize for the race.

This upcoming race is particularly significant for Ajith Kumar as it marks his racing firm’s competitive debut in the world of endurance racing. It also signals the commencement of an intense racing campaign for Ajith Kumar Racing, with Bas Koeten Racing serving as their technical and logistical partner.

Ajith, who had celebrated the New Year and his daughter Anoushka’s birthday in Singapore, returned to Chennai on January 5 with his family. While the rest of his family headed home, Ajith stayed back to catch a flight to Dubai, where he will race in the 24H Dubai 2025.