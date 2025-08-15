Actor Darshan, Prajwal Revanna refuse to attend Independence Day celebrations in jail

Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Darshan, who was arrested in the sensational fan murder case, and Prajwal Revanna, former JD(S) MP convicted in the obscene video and rape case, did not participate in the 79th Independence Day celebrations held at the Bengaluru Central Prison, sources said on Friday.

Darshan was arrested on Thursday (August 14) following the Supreme Court’s cancellation of his bail, while Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been in prison for over a year, and the Special Court on August 1 convicted him to a life term until his death.

Sources stated that both are in a state of depression following these developments and chose to remain in their barracks.

Sources further stated that Darshan did not sleep throughout the night in the prison.

According to sources, all accused, including Darshan, have been assigned remand prisoner numbers. Darshan’s prisoner number is 7314 and Darshan’s partner Pavitra Gowda’s number is 7313. Pavitra Gowda is the first accused in the fan murder case.

The last time Darshan was arrested, many fans had created tattoos with his prisoner number, which sparked controversy and even led to police cases being filed. Currently, Darshan and the other three accused have been placed in the same barrack.

Meanwhile, film actress Ramya, who faced brutal trolling from Darshan’s fans after she posted that the family of the deceased man Renukaswamy in the fan murder case should receive justice, reacted to the media by saying that Darshan should have kept better company.

“I have acted in films with Darshan. He had shared his story with me, and I had felt proud of his progress,” she said.

“Darshan had grown from being a stage light boy to becoming a star. However, his recent conduct has disappointed me. He has spoiled his life.

“When one reaches a certain stage in life, there comes responsibility. I don’t know if he had good company around him. He could have very well moved forward in life with grace,” Ramya added.

Talking about the judgment, Ramya said it has brought relief. “Society is moving in the wrong direction. My post on the protection of women and honour-based issues was trolled. This judgment will help society get back on the right track and sends a strong message that everyone is equal before the law,” she stressed.

Ramya also noted that Renukaswamy’s family, who hail from a humble background, have finally received justice through the Supreme Court’s verdict.