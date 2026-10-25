Rapido Driver Arrested for Assaulting Constable During Drunk-and-Drive Check in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Rapido driver named Aziz was taken into police custody after allegedly assaulting a police constable during a drunk-and-drive check near Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad.

According to the available information, Aziz was stopped by the police during a drunk-and-drive inspection. During the check, he allegedly assaulted a constable and created a commotion on the road, disrupting the proceedings.

The incident caused a disturbance in the area as the driver reportedly behaved aggressively with the police personnel on duty. The constable was carrying out routine enforcement duties as part of efforts to identify motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against Aziz and took him into custody. Further legal action is expected in accordance with the law.

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Drunk-and-drive checks are regularly conducted by Hyderabad police to prevent road accidents and improve traffic safety. Officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of following traffic regulations and cooperating with police personnel during inspections.

Assaulting police personnel while they are performing their official duties can lead to serious legal consequences. Motorists are advised to remain calm during traffic checks and comply with lawful instructions issued by officers.

Further details regarding the case, including the specific charges against the accused and the outcome of the investigation, are awaited.