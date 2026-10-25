Hyderabad

GHMC Fast-Tracks Elevated Corridor to Ease Traffic Congestion Around KBR Park

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is accelerating work on the proposed elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Check Post to NFCIL Junction to ease traffic congestion and facilitate signal-free travel around KBR Park.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 October 2026 - 12:09
GHMC Fast-Tracks Elevated Corridor to Ease Traffic Congestion Around KBR Park
GHMC Fast-Tracks Elevated Corridor to Ease Traffic Congestion Around KBR Park

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Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is accelerating work on the proposed elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Check Post to NFCIL Junction to ease traffic congestion and facilitate signal-free travel around KBR Park.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan has directed officials to expedite various infrastructure works associated with the project, aimed at improving traffic movement in some of Hyderabad’s busiest areas.

As part of the initiative, officials have been instructed to speed up development works at the main entrance of KBR Park, Agarsen Junction and Jubilee Hills Check Post. These improvements are expected to help streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion at key junctions.

The GHMC Commissioner also directed officials to coordinate with the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) for shifting electrical utilities and other infrastructure affected by the proposed works around KBR Park.

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In addition, officials have been asked to expedite geotechnical investigations along the stretch from Mugdha Junction to NFCIL Junction. The investigations are necessary to assess ground conditions and facilitate the next stages of construction.

The civic body is also accelerating foundation excavation and off-site steel fabrication works on the stretch between Jubilee Hills Check Post and Mugdha Junction to ensure faster progress on the project.

The proposed elevated corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Jubilee Hills Check Post and NFCIL Junction while reducing traffic pressure around KBR Park and nearby junctions.

The project forms part of Hyderabad’s broader efforts to improve urban mobility through infrastructure development and better traffic management. Faster execution of the planned works is expected to help minimise congestion and improve commuting conditions for motorists travelling through the area.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 October 2026 - 12:09
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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