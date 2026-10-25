Pregnant Woman and Unborn Twins Die at Adilabad RIMS Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Adilabad: A pregnant woman and her unborn twins died at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Adilabad, triggering allegations of medical negligence by her family members.

According to the available information, Sunita, a resident of the Utnoor area, was admitted to Adilabad RIMS Hospital after experiencing labour pains. Her condition reportedly deteriorated after her blood pressure rose while she was undergoing treatment.

Sunita and the twins in her womb subsequently died, leaving her family members devastated.

The grieving family members alleged that the deaths occurred due to negligence on the part of the doctors treating her. They expressed anguish over the incident and raised concerns about the quality of medical care provided at the hospital.

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The incident has once again brought attention to concerns over healthcare services at government hospitals. However, the allegations of medical negligence would need to be established through an appropriate inquiry.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths and any official response from the hospital authorities were not immediately available.