RTC JAC Opposes Telangana Government’s Move to Transfer RTC Land

Hyderabad: RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders have opposed the Telangana government’s reported decision to transfer 6 acres and 15 guntas of land belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) near RTC Cross Roads to the Telangana Housing Board, alleging that the move could pave the way for the loss of valuable RTC property.

According to the RTC JAC leaders, the government has decided to hand over the land to the Telangana Housing Board in the name of constructing houses for the poor. They alleged that the decision was taken unilaterally without seeking public opinion or consulting the stakeholders concerned.

The leaders pointed out that the Revenue Department issued Government Order (GO) No. 206 on October 22 regarding the land. They questioned the government’s decision and alleged that a portion of the property, measuring 25 guntas, could be put up for public sale under the pretext of land monetisation.

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The RTC JAC leaders expressed concern that the proposed move could result in the loss of valuable land belonging to the transport corporation. They demanded that the government reconsider its decision and protect the interests of TGSRTC.

Warning of serious consequences, the leaders said they would oppose any attempt to take over RTC land. They cautioned the government against proceeding with the proposed transfer and indicated that further action could follow if their concerns were not addressed.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to the proposed use of public-sector land in Hyderabad and the need for transparency in decisions involving government-owned properties.