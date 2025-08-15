Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Leads 79th Independence Day Celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hoisted the National Flag at the historic Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on Friday, marking the 79th Independence Day.

In his address, Governor Varma extended warm greetings to the people of Telangana and all citizens of India, calling Independence Day “not merely a date on the calendar, but a sacred occasion to honour the hard-earned freedom of the nation.”

He paid glowing tributes to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices paved the way for India’s independence, and recalled the principles of Ahimsa and Satyagraha championed by Mahatma Gandhi — ideals that, he said, “shook an empire and inspired generations.”

Highlighting the nation’s achievements, the Governor underlined India’s unity in diversity and its steady progress towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. He also lauded Telangana’s advancements in irrigation, technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Praising the valour of the armed forces, he cited the recent “Operation Sindoor” as a testament to the country’s resolve and capability.

Following the flag-hoisting, Governor Varma took the guard of honour, interacted with Raj Bhavan officials, staff, police, and security personnel, and personally distributed sweets to staff members.

Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, August 15 also marked Governor Varma’s birthday. Officials, staff, and guests conveyed their best wishes to him on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary to the Governor, M. Dana Kishore, IAS, along with senior officials and members of the Raj Bhavan staff.