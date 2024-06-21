Actor Donald Sutherland passes away at 88

London: Canadian actor Donald Sutherland (88), renowned for his portrayal of rebel army surgeon Hawkeye Pierce in ‘M*A*S*H’, general-impersonating US GI Vernon Pinkely in ‘The Dirty Dozen’, Sergeant Oddball in ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, Mr X in Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK’, and President Stone in ‘The Hunger Games’, has died after a long illness, as per his son and actor Kiefer Sutherland, reports said on Thursday.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film,” Kiefer Sutherland said in a statement, the BBC reported.

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” he added.

Born on July 17, 1935, in Canada’s New Brunswick, Sutherland started as a radio news reporter in Canada before coming to London in 1957 to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He then took on small roles in British films and television shows.

War flick ‘The Dirty Dozen’ (1967) was his first notable film, and he cemented his position with his roles in ‘M*A*S*H’ (1970), ‘Kelly’s Heroes’ (1970), and ‘The Eagle Has Landed’ (1976) — all war films too, spanning comedy to thriller genres.

He went on to act in 200-odd films, before shifting to TV in the 2000s.

Despite his numerous roles, he was never nominated for an Oscar but did receive an honorary Academy Award in 2017.