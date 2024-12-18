Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Launches AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar, celebrated for its rich Telugu culinary heritage, has officially opened its doors in Bengaluru at Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli. The grand inauguration was graced by renowned Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha, adding a touch of star power to the vibrant event.

The launch event featured a delightful blend of glamour, culture, and exquisite flavors, offering guests a taste of the unique Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema cuisines that AnTeRa is known for. Founded by Anurag Reddy, Ashish Reddy, and partner Nagesh Reddy, AnTeRa seeks to redefine dining by blending traditional recipes with a contemporary dining experience.

Expressing his excitement, actor Nikhil Siddhartha said, “AnTeRa is more than just a restaurant; it’s an experience that celebrates the diversity of Telugu cuisine. I wish the team immense success as they bring these flavors to Bengaluru.”

AnTeRa’s founders shared their vision of creating a culinary haven that reflects the soul of Telugu traditions while embracing the unique tastes of Kannada culture. With a meticulously curated menu and an inviting ambiance, AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar is poised to become a landmark destination for food lovers in Bengaluru.