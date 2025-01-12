Adani Group Pledges ₹60,000 Crore Investment to Boost Chhattisgarh’s Power and Infrastructure

New Delhi: The Adani Group has unveiled an ambitious investment plan of ₹60,000 crore aimed at significantly enhancing Chhattisgarh’s power generation capabilities.

This expansion project will focus on bolstering the group’s power plants located in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh, further positioning the state as a critical hub for energy production in India.

Key Highlights of the Investment Plan

Expansion of Power Generation Capacity The proposed investment will augment Chhattisgarh’s total power generation by an additional 6,120 MW , cementing its role as a major energy producer.

, cementing its role as a major energy producer. This expansion aligns with the state’s growing industrial and residential power demands. Development of Cement Plants Alongside power generation, the Adani Group has committed ₹5,000 crore to the development and expansion of its cement plants in Chhattisgarh.

to the development and expansion of its cement plants in Chhattisgarh. This move will bolster local manufacturing capabilities, reduce dependency on imports, and create employment opportunities. CSR and Community Development Initiatives On the recommendation of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai , Gautam Adani announced an additional ₹10,000 crore allocation over the next four years for: Education : Establishing schools and improving literacy rates. Healthcare : Setting up medical facilities and enhancing rural health services. Skill Development : Launching training programs to equip youth with job-ready skills. Tourism : Promoting Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural heritage and natural attractions.

, Gautam Adani announced an additional allocation over the next four years for: New Business Ventures Discussions during the meeting explored potential collaborations in: Defence Manufacturing : Establishing facilities to produce defence-related equipment. Data Centres : Setting up advanced IT infrastructure to boost the digital economy. Global Capability Centre (GCC) : Creating a hub for specialized services that cater to global markets.



Meeting with the Chief Minister

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting between Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Pictures and details of the meeting were shared on social media platform X via the official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

In a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced a planned investment of ₹60,000 crore to expand the group’s power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh. This expansion will enhance… pic.twitter.com/5mz6NgqxOA — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) January 12, 2025

The CMO stated:

“In a meeting with Honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced a planned investment of ₹60,000 crore to expand the group’s power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh.”

Economic Impact

The planned investments are expected to drive significant economic growth in Chhattisgarh by:

Creating Jobs : Thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities in power, manufacturing, and ancillary sectors.

: Thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities in power, manufacturing, and ancillary sectors. Boosting Industrialization : Attracting further investments and increasing the state’s industrial output.

: Attracting further investments and increasing the state’s industrial output. Improving Infrastructure: Enhancing local infrastructure to support energy and manufacturing projects.

Adani Power Limited (APL), the flagship entity of the Adani Group in the energy sector, currently operates:

A thermal power generation capacity of 15,250 MW across states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

across states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. A 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat, emphasizing the group’s commitment to renewable energy.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises Ltd’s share has potential upside of 57.8 pc in 24 months: Ventura Securities

Future Outlook

This massive investment aligns with Adani Group’s vision of contributing to India’s infrastructure development while promoting sustainable growth. By leveraging Chhattisgarh’s strategic location and resource availability, the group aims to make the state a cornerstone of India’s energy and industrial sectors.

With these initiatives, the Adani Group not only strengthens its portfolio but also underscores its commitment to driving social and economic transformation in Chhattisgarh