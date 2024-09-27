Telangana

Addanki Dayakar Responds to ED Raids on Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Residence

Senior Congress leader Addanki Dayakar has condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the residence of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, calling it part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP.

Fouzia Farhana27 September 2024 - 16:10
191 1 minute read
Addanki Dayakar Responds to ED Raids on Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy's Residence
Addanki Dayakar Responds to ED Raids on Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy's Residence

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Addanki Dayakar has condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the residence of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, calling it part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP.

Dayakar accused the BJP of using central agencies like the ED to intimidate political leaders and undermine their mental strength. He further alleged that similar tactics were used in the past against Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in an attempt to silence them.

“This is a political conspiracy by the BJP to weaken the opposition,” Dayakar stated, criticizing the ongoing raids.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana27 September 2024 - 16:10
191 1 minute read

Related Articles

Newly Appointed Mandal Educational Officers Honored

Newly Appointed Mandal Educational Officers Honored

27 September 2024 - 18:45
Hyd: Telangana Governor advocates for CPR training for all citizens

Hyd: Telangana Governor advocates for CPR training for all citizens

27 September 2024 - 18:05
Reliance Foundation contributes Rs 20 cr to Telangana CM's Relief Fund

Reliance Foundation contributes Rs 20 cr to Telangana CM’s Relief Fund

27 September 2024 - 18:02
Demolition Drives in Adilabad: Residents Protest Against Evictions

Demolition Drives in Adilabad: Residents Protest Against Evictions

27 September 2024 - 17:12
Back to top button