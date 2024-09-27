Addanki Dayakar Responds to ED Raids on Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Residence

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Addanki Dayakar has condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the residence of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, calling it part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP.

Dayakar accused the BJP of using central agencies like the ED to intimidate political leaders and undermine their mental strength. He further alleged that similar tactics were used in the past against Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in an attempt to silence them.

“This is a political conspiracy by the BJP to weaken the opposition,” Dayakar stated, criticizing the ongoing raids.