Adilabad Farmer Takes His Life Due to Debt Woes: Seventh Suicide in Recent Months

Adilabad: A 59-year-old farmer, Mailarapu Narsaiah, tragically died by suicide on Saturday in Varthamannur village, located in Bazarhathnoor mandal, allegedly due to the financial stress of mounting debts.

Narsaiah was found hanging from a tree in his agricultural field, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Financial Struggles Lead to Tragic Outcome

According to Bazarhathnoor Sub-Inspector Apparao, Narsaiah was deeply distressed over his inability to repay the growing debt burden, primarily due to delays in the crop loan waiver and the Rythu Bharosa investment support scheme, which he had hoped would help him repay his loans. Narsaiah had cultivated cotton and red gram on his 6 acres of land and had also taken an additional 3 acres on lease from another farmer, borrowing around Rs 5 lakh. Unfortunately, the yield from his cotton crops was significantly lower than expected, leading to heavy financial losses.

Narsaiah’s wife, Prameela, filed a complaint with the police following the tragic incident. Investigations have been launched, and a case has been registered. Narsaiah is survived by his wife and three children.

Rising Number of Farmer Suicides in Adilabad

This suicide marks the seventh incident of farmer suicides in the district over the past couple of months. Gode Govind Rao, a 45-year-old farmer, also took his life by consuming pesticide at his farm on January 23. Rao had borrowed Rs 5 lakh to grow cotton on four acres of leased land.

In the past few months, between December 1 and January 19, five other farmers in the district have tragically taken their lives due to financial distress and an inability to repay their loans. These incidents highlight the dire agricultural crisis currently plaguing the district.

Urgent Need for Agricultural Support

The string of suicides underscores the critical need for immediate intervention and support for farmers facing financial struggles. With severe crop losses and delays in government schemes, farmers in Adilabad are grappling with an unprecedented crisis that demands urgent attention from both the state and central governments.