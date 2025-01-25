Telangana Governor Urges Youth to Actively Participate in Democracy on National Voters Day
Telangana celebrated the 15th National Voters Day with enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of youth engagement in the democratic process.
Governor’s Call for Increased Voter Participation
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, presiding over the state-level event as Chief Guest, emphasized the pivotal role of young voters in strengthening democratic traditions. In his address, he stated,
“I appeal to all citizens to contribute to strengthening our democratic fabric by exercising their right to vote.”
He encouraged the use of technological tools provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to simplify voter enrolment and enhance the voting experience.
Acknowledgment of Electoral Efforts
The Governor commended the state’s peaceful conduct of elections and praised the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and his team for successfully publishing the Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls on January 6, 2025. This effort saw the issuance of 5,45,026 new EPIC cards to first-time voters.
ECI’s Accessibility Initiatives
The Governor also appreciated the Election Commission’s measures to make voting more inclusive, such as:
- Online voter registration
- Ramps at polling stations
- Braille-enabled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)
- Out-of-turn voting for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)
Importance of Youth Participation
Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy presented a detailed report on voter engagement initiatives, highlighting the enrolment of 5,45,026 voters aged 18-19 during the draft Summary Revision Rolls 2025. He underscored this year’s theme for National Voters Day,
“Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure.”
Statewide Celebrations
National Voters Day celebrations took place at 35,907 polling stations across 20,034 locations in Telangana. Prominent attendees included:
- Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar D.S., I.A.S.
- Deputy CEO Satya Vani
- Retired I.A.S. officer I. Rani Kumudini
Governor’s Closing Remarks
The Governor urged all stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organizations, to ensure free and fair elections. He added,
“Telangana has set a benchmark with its successful conduct of recent Assembly and Parliament elections.”
He concluded by encouraging young voters to play an active role in shaping the state’s future through their democratic participation.