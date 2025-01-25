Telangana Governor Urges Youth to Actively Participate in Democracy on National Voters Day

Hyderabad: Telangana celebrated the 15th National Voters Day with enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of youth engagement in the democratic process.

Governor’s Call for Increased Voter Participation

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, presiding over the state-level event as Chief Guest, emphasized the pivotal role of young voters in strengthening democratic traditions. In his address, he stated,

“I appeal to all citizens to contribute to strengthening our democratic fabric by exercising their right to vote.”

He encouraged the use of technological tools provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to simplify voter enrolment and enhance the voting experience.

Acknowledgment of Electoral Efforts

The Governor commended the state’s peaceful conduct of elections and praised the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and his team for successfully publishing the Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls on January 6, 2025. This effort saw the issuance of 5,45,026 new EPIC cards to first-time voters.

ECI’s Accessibility Initiatives

The Governor also appreciated the Election Commission’s measures to make voting more inclusive, such as:

Online voter registration

Ramps at polling stations

Braille-enabled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)

Out-of-turn voting for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)

Importance of Youth Participation

Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy presented a detailed report on voter engagement initiatives, highlighting the enrolment of 5,45,026 voters aged 18-19 during the draft Summary Revision Rolls 2025. He underscored this year’s theme for National Voters Day,

Statewide Celebrations

National Voters Day celebrations took place at 35,907 polling stations across 20,034 locations in Telangana. Prominent attendees included:

Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar D.S., I.A.S.

Deputy CEO Satya Vani

Retired I.A.S. officer I. Rani Kumudini

Governor’s Closing Remarks

The Governor urged all stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organizations, to ensure free and fair elections. He added,

“Telangana has set a benchmark with its successful conduct of recent Assembly and Parliament elections.”

He concluded by encouraging young voters to play an active role in shaping the state’s future through their democratic participation.