Sangareddy Shock: Teachers Suspended for Making Students Do Labor Work

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, Collector Valluru Kranthi suspended three teachers from a primary school near the Sangareddy collectorate for allegedly forcing students to carry gravel.

Teachers Suspended for Misconduct

The suspended teachers, identified as Manjula, Sharada, and Nagamani, were accused of engaging students in labor tasks during school hours. Collector Kranthi took immediate action upon receiving reports of the incident.

Stern Warning Issued

Collector Kranthi condemned the incident and issued a strict warning to all educational institutions in the district. “We will take stern action against anyone caught engaging students in such activities,” Kranthi stated, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a safe and nurturing environment in schools.

Commitment to Student Welfare

The suspension sends a strong message about the administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward the exploitation of students. Authorities have urged the public to report any such incidents to ensure the well-being of children.