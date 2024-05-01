Admission into Computer Software Courses
The National Computing Council, in association with National Skill Academy invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Computer Software Courses Online Training.
Interested Inter/ 10+2 Pass, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Telangana State for the respective courses for Online Training.
Courses offered are: Artificial Intelligence, Python Programming, Big Data, Hadoop, Machine Learning with Python, JAVA Programming, AWS, Devops Engineering, Cyber Security, Software Testing , GST, Ethical Hacking, Microsoft Azure, Business Analytics, Data Science With Python, Digital Marketing , Full Stack Development, Social Media Marketing, ChatGPT , C Language, Block Chain, C#, .NET, C++, Oracle, Salesforce, AWS Cloud Practitioner, Web Design, Game Development, Software Engineering, Network & Security, Software Development, R-Programming, Data Science with R, Computer Forensics, SAS Programming, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning.
After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be issued. After successfully completing courses in Computer Software Courses, the Candidates will get opportunities in India as well as Abroad. Online application website: https://learning.nationalskillacademy.com/. Last date for Online Application is May 15, 2024. For details and Applications call 9505800047, stated Venkat Reddy Adapa, Director, National Computing Council, Hyderabad.