Admission into Computer Software Courses

Hyderabad: The National Computing Council, in association with National Skill Academy invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Computer Software Courses Online Training.

Interested Inter/ 10+2 Pass, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Telangana State for the respective courses for Online Training.

Courses offered are: Artificial Intelligence, Python Programming, Big Data, Hadoop, Machine Learning with Python, JAVA Programming, AWS, Devops Engineering, Cyber Security, Software Testing , GST, Ethical Hacking, Microsoft Azure, Business Analytics, Data Science With Python, Digital Marketing , Full Stack Development, Social Media Marketing, ChatGPT , C Language, Block Chain, C#, .NET, C++, Oracle, Salesforce, AWS Cloud Practitioner, Web Design, Game Development, Software Engineering, Network & Security, Software Development, R-Programming, Data Science with R, Computer Forensics, SAS Programming, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning.

After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be issued. After successfully completing courses in Computer Software Courses, the Candidates will get opportunities in India as well as Abroad. Online application website: https://learning.nationalskillacademy.com/. Last date for Online Application is May 15, 2024. For details and Applications call 9505800047, stated Venkat Reddy Adapa, Director, National Computing Council, Hyderabad.