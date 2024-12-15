Hyderabad

Adyaaye Opens in Hyderabad with a Stunning Collection of Handcrafted Ethnic Wear

The store spans four floors and showcases a wide array of elegant outfits, including handwoven sarees, stunning lehengas, and finely crafted sherwanis. Every piece in the collection reflects exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design.

15 December 2024
Adyaaye Opens in Hyderabad with a Stunning Collection of Handcrafted Ethnic Wear

Hyderabad: House of Gavins has launched Adyaaye, an exclusive new ethnic fashion store in Banjara Hills. As a new extension of the Gavins brand, Adyaaye combines traditional Indian heritage with contemporary style, offering an exquisite collection of clothing for men, women, and children.

With its royal yet inviting interiors, Adyaaye is designed to provide a truly unique shopping experience. The store is built around the theme “Ek Parivaar, Ek Parampara… Sabki Anokhi Kahani,” celebrating the essence of family, tradition, and modern sophistication.

“Adyaaye is a reflection of our deep love for both heritage and innovation,” said Naresh, Chandesh, and Ritesh Jain, founders of House of Gavins.

Visit Adyaaye at 8/2/601/P/2A, Banjara Hills Road 10, Hyderabad, and explore ethnic fashion redefined for today’s generation.

