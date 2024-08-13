Afghan govt probes airspace violation by Pak

Kabul: The Afghanistan rulers are investigating reports of Pakistani fighter jets violating the country’s airspace, media reports said on Tuesday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, stated that if it is confirmed that Afghanistan’s airspace has been violated, the Islamic Emirate will respond seriously, Tolonews reported.

“The patrolling of Pakistani planes has not yet been confirmed. We are investigating this matter, and if such a thing has happened, we will take serious action,” Mujahid said.

The spokesperson’s comments follow earlier reports of US drones patrolling Afghan airspace, which had already elicited a strong reaction from the Islamic Emirate’s officials, media reports.