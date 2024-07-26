After Week-Long Rain, Sun Shines Over Hyderabad; Light Showers Expected

Hyderabad: The sun finally broke through the week-long monsoon gloom over Hyderabad on Friday, providing a brief but welcome reprieve for residents. After days of persistent rain and cloud cover, the city experienced a glimpse of sunshine.

Cool and Damp Week

Over the past week, Hyderabad has experienced cool and damp conditions. Continuous cloud cover and intermittent rains have kept maximum temperatures well below the typical July highs. Residents were seen donning sweaters and scarves, and blankets and hot beverages became household essentials.

Rainfall Records

On Friday, Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall with 13.5 mm, followed by Yousufguda with 12.8 mm, and Lungerhouse with 12.3 mm.

Temperature Drop

Normally, July sees Hyderabad basking in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. However, the past week saw a significant drop. Friday’s maximum temperature peaked at just 24.4 degrees Celsius, compared to the average 30.7 degrees Celsius. Areas such as Banjara Hills, Moosapet, and Madhapur recorded even lower highs, around 23.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Friday stood at 22.7 degrees Celsius, only slightly higher than Thursday’s 22.6 degrees Celsius.

Weather Forecast

The Telangana State Development Planning Society forecasts very light to light rain over the city for the next three days. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, indicated that a typical break in monsoon conditions is not expected for at least the next seven days. “We do not expect a typical break monsoon condition for at least the next seven days; therefore, weather will not go completely dry over Hyderabad,” he said.

Impact on the Region

The ongoing rains have put other districts in the state on alert, with expectations of extended rainfall likely to impact the region further.

Temperature Trends

Here is a comparison of recorded and normal temperatures in Hyderabad over the past week:

Maximum Temperatures (degree Celsius):

Date Recorded Normal July 26 24.4 30.7 July 25 24.4 30.7 July 24 26.6 31.2 July 23 27.8 31.2 July 22 29.5 31.2 July 21 25.7 31.2 July 20 24.4 31.2

Minimum Temperatures (degree Celsius):

Date Recorded Normal July 26 22.7 22.4 July 25 22.6 22.4 July 24 23.6 22.8 July 23 23.4 22.8 July 22 23.1 22.8 July 21 22.5 22.8 July 20 22.2 22.8

As Hyderabad continues to experience cooler and wetter conditions, residents can expect the weather to remain unpredictable in the coming days.