AIG Hospitals Donates ₹1 Crore to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: In a significant gesture of support, AIG Hospitals has donated ₹1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid those affected by the recent floods. The cheque was presented by AIG Chairman Dr. D.N. Reddy and Vice-Chairman Sri P.V.S. Raju to Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep appreciation for AIG Hospitals’ generous contribution, recognizing the vital role that such donations play in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to AIG Hospitals for their outstanding support during these challenging times. Their generosity will make a meaningful impact in helping those affected by the floods,” said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The funds donated by AIG Hospitals will be used to provide critical relief to flood victims, including access to essential supplies, healthcare, and rebuilding infrastructure in the affected regions.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, also praised AIG Hospitals for their continued commitment to social responsibility, particularly in times of crisis. He noted that this contribution sets an inspiring example for other organizations to come forward and support relief efforts.