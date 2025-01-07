AIMIM Announces Shafa ur Rehman Khan as Okhla Candidate for Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has officially declared Shafa ur Rehman Khan as its candidate for the Okhla constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Shafa ur Rehman Khan’s Candidacy

Shafa ur Rehman Khan , the President of the Jamia Alumni Association (AAJMI) , will represent AIMIM in this crucial electoral battle. AIMIM’s Delhi President Shoaib Jamai made the announcement on Tuesday.

, the , will represent AIMIM in this crucial electoral battle. AIMIM’s Delhi President made the announcement on Tuesday. The announcement has sparked excitement among the party’s supporters, with an appeal made to voters in the Okhla constituency to ensure Khan’s victory by pressing the kite symbol on the voting machine during the elections on February 5.

Also Read: India Poised to Become Nation of 1 billion Voters, Announces CEC Rajiv Kumar

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again fielded Amanatullah Khan as its candidate for Okhla.

has once again fielded as its candidate for Okhla. BJP and Congress have not yet announced their candidates for the Okhla seat, leaving the political scene open for potential shifts.

Election Details

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, 2025 .

are scheduled for . Last date for nominations is January 17, while scrutiny of nominations will be completed by January 18.

Significance of the Okhla Constituency