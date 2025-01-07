North India

AIMIM Announces Shafa ur Rehman Khan as Okhla Candidate for Delhi Assembly Elections

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has officially declared Shafa ur Rehman Khan as its candidate for the Okhla constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Fouzia Farhana7 January 2025 - 19:49
AIMIM Announces Shafa ur Rehman Khan as Okhla Candidate for Delhi Assembly Elections
AIMIM Announces Shafa ur Rehman Khan as Okhla Candidate for Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has officially declared Shafa ur Rehman Khan as its candidate for the Okhla constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Shafa ur Rehman Khan’s Candidacy

  • Shafa ur Rehman Khan, the President of the Jamia Alumni Association (AAJMI), will represent AIMIM in this crucial electoral battle. AIMIM’s Delhi President Shoaib Jamai made the announcement on Tuesday.
  • The announcement has sparked excitement among the party’s supporters, with an appeal made to voters in the Okhla constituency to ensure Khan’s victory by pressing the kite symbol on the voting machine during the elections on February 5.

Also Read: India Poised to Become Nation of 1 billion Voters, Announces CEC Rajiv Kumar

Opposition Candidates

  • The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again fielded Amanatullah Khan as its candidate for Okhla.
  • BJP and Congress have not yet announced their candidates for the Okhla seat, leaving the political scene open for potential shifts.
ASADUDDIN OWAISI 1 AIMIM Announces Shafa ur Rehman Khan as Okhla Candidate for Delhi Assembly Elections

Election Details

  • The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, 2025.
  • Last date for nominations is January 17, while scrutiny of nominations will be completed by January 18.

Significance of the Okhla Constituency

  • The Okhla constituency is seen as a key battleground in Delhi’s political landscape. With prominent candidates from various parties, it is expected to witness a closely contested election.
  • As the election draws closer, the AIMIM’s campaign will likely gain momentum as Shafa ur Rehman Khan intensifies his outreach to voters in Okhla.
ASADRAHMAN 1 AIMIM Announces Shafa ur Rehman Khan as Okhla Candidate for Delhi Assembly Elections

Tags
Fouzia Farhana7 January 2025 - 19:49

Related Articles

Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Announces Voting and Result Dates

Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Announces Voting and Result Dates

7 January 2025 - 15:14
Sandeshkhali Case: Victim Seeks Justice from Calcutta High Court, Accuses Police of Delaying Investigation

Sandeshkhali Case: Victim Seeks Justice from Calcutta High Court, Accuses Police of Delaying Investigation

7 January 2025 - 15:11
AAP Unveils Campaign Song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

AAP Unveils Campaign Song ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

7 January 2025 - 14:42
Congress Seeks Comeback in Delhi with Pyari Didi Scheme After Two Consecutive Poll Setbacks

Congress Seeks Comeback in Delhi with Pyari Didi Scheme After Two Consecutive Poll Setbacks

7 January 2025 - 14:00
Back to top button