India Poised to Become Nation of 1 billion Voters, Announces CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: India is on the cusp of a historic milestone, with the number of registered voters set to cross the one billion marks, making it the largest voter base in the world.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar made this announcement during a press conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, highlighting India’s growing democratic strength.

India’s Electoral Achievements in 2024

Addressing the media, CEC Rajiv Kumar shared that 2024 has been a landmark year globally, with nearly two-thirds of democratic nations conducting elections. India, in particular, witnessed remarkable electoral milestones:

Elections held in eight states and Union Territories, including the general elections.

Record-breaking voter turnout.

Violence-free elections with unprecedented security measures.

Significant public participation, especially among women voters.

“We are crossing 99 crore registered voters, and soon India will be a nation of one billion voters—the largest in the world,” Kumar announced.

Women’s Empowerment in Indian Democracy

Highlighting the increasing role of women in the democratic process, the CEC revealed, “The number of women registered as voters will surpass 48 crores in this Special Summary Revision (SSR), a strong indicator of women’s empowerment.”

Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission also announced the schedule for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections:

Polling Date: February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025 Results Declaration: February 8, 2025

February 8, 2025 Key Dates: Issue of Gazette Notification: January 10, 2025 Last Date for Nominations: January 17, 2025 Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18, 2025 Withdrawal of Candidatures: January 20, 2025



Speaking on Delhi’s unique role, Kumar said, “Delhi symbolizes diversity with its multicultural population. I hope ‘Dilli Dil Se Vote Karegi’ (Delhi will vote from the heart).”

Strengthening Democracy

Expressing optimism about the future, CEC Rajiv Kumar concluded, “India’s democratic journey is setting global benchmarks. With growing voter participation and a focus on inclusivity, our democracy is getting stronger with every election.”