Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Announces Voting and Result Dates

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the election dates for the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Voting will take place on February 5, 2025, and the results will be declared on February 8, 2025.

Gazette Notification : January 10, 2025

: January 10, 2025 Last Date for Nominations : January 17, 2025

: January 17, 2025 Scrutiny of Nominations : January 18, 2025

: January 18, 2025 Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations : January 20, 2025

: January 20, 2025 Election Completion Deadline: February 10, 2025

These dates were confirmed during a press conference held at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Also Read: Congress Seeks Comeback in Delhi with Pyari Didi Scheme After Two Consecutive Poll Setbacks

Voter Details and Polling Stations

Delhi, which has 70 constituencies—including 58 general and 12 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC)—will see a total electorate of 1.55 crore voters. This includes 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters. The total number of polling stations across the national capital will be 13,033, with 70 stations managed by women and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Facilities for Voters

To facilitate a smooth voting process, the Saksham App will be available for PwD voters, while home voting services will be offered to senior citizens. Additionally, the CVIGIL app will allow voters to file complaints during the election process.

Election Timeline and Assembly Term

The current Delhi Assembly’s term is set to end on February 23, 2025, and the entire election process must be completed before that date.

The Election Commission also released a revised voter list for Delhi, revealing a significant increase in the voter base. As of December 2024, the total number of registered voters has risen to 1.55 crore, an increase of 1.67 lakh new voters from the previous list in October 2024. The Commission has also issued a warning against the submission of false or fabricated documents for voter registration.

With the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, 2025, all eyes are on the electoral process that will unfold in the coming weeks. The Commission is working to ensure fair and accessible voting for all residents, with special provisions for senior citizens, PwD voters, and the general public.