Congress Seeks Comeback in Delhi with Pyari Didi Scheme After Two Consecutive Poll Setbacks

After two consecutive election defeats in Delhi, the Congress party is making a determined bid to re-establish its presence in the upcoming Assembly polls.

With a focus on women voters, the Congress has announced the Pyari Didi Yojana, offering Rs 2,500 in financial assistance to eligible women. The party has promised that if voted to power, the scheme will be approved in the very first cabinet meeting.

Trying to Reclaim Political Ground

The Congress, which once dominated Delhi politics under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, is now aiming for a fresh start as an independent force. This comes after its ally in the INDIA bloc, AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, announced its decision to go solo in the upcoming elections.

The Delhi Assembly elections, traditionally viewed as a contest between AAP and the BJP, have now turned into a three-cornered race with the Congress asserting its presence and adopting a combative strategy.

Congress’s Relationship with AAP and BJP

In the 2013 elections, Congress supported AAP to form the government, enabling AAP’s rise in Delhi’s political scene. However, the Congress party has been highly critical of both AAP and the BJP in recent months. It has accused the AAP government in Delhi of failing to live up to promises made to the electorate.

The Congress has particularly targeted AAP over unfulfilled promises such as the Rs 1,000 per month assistance to women in Punjab, which remains unresolved, according to Congress sources. Additionally, the Congress has criticized Kejriwal over the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy, referencing a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighting excessive spending on the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence.

The Impact of Devender Yadav’s Nyay Yatra

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav’s Nyay Yatra has also bolstered the hopes of party supporters, providing them with fresh optimism for the party’s resurgence. Yadav emphasized that Congress does not engage in false promises, focusing instead on commitments that are achievable and can be fulfilled.

Tensions with the BJP

Despite Congress MP Ajay Maken’s commitment to expose Kejriwal’s actions, the BJP has criticized him for not making a stronger statement on the matter. The BJP has suggested that there may be an undisclosed “deal” between Congress and AAP, especially as both parties have been making political moves in Delhi.

Countdown to the Delhi Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. With 1,55,24,858 voters in Delhi and the current Assembly’s term set to expire on February 23, the stage is set for a high-stakes election.