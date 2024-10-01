HyderabadNews

AIMIM Delegation Raises Concerns Over Illegal Musi Survey with Principal Secretary

A delegation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) met with Mr. Dana Kishore, the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, to express strong objections regarding an illegal survey conducted in the Musi area without legal permission.

1 October 2024
The delegation, led by Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen, Karwan MLA Kauser Mohiuddin, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Bilal, and Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali, raised serious concerns about the potential implications of the unauthorized survey on the community and local development.

The lawmakers emphasized the need for transparency and legal compliance in any survey activities, urging the government to take immediate action against such illegal practices to protect the interests of the residents in the region. The delegation called for a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded that similar incidents should not occur in the future.

