AIMIM Malakpet MLA Distributes Cheques Worth ₹11.22 Lakh Under CMRF Scheme

AIMIM Malakpet MLA, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, distributed cheques to 28 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) at the Panjesha Daftar. The total amount disbursed was ₹11,22,000, aimed at providing financial assistance to individuals in need.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to support citizens facing financial hardships due to medical emergencies or other crises. The CMRF scheme, overseen by the Telangana government, offers relief to those requiring immediate monetary aid.

MLA Balala reiterated his commitment to assisting the people of Malakpet and ensuring that government welfare schemes reach the deserving. Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the timely help.