AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Leads Campaign for Imtiaz Jaleel Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Video

Mumbai: As Maharashtra prepares for the Assembly elections on November 20, 2024, the political landscape is witnessing a significant push from various parties. One of the most prominent and active campaigns is being led by AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), particularly by MLA Majid Hussain, who has been vigorously rallying support for the party’s candidate Imtiaz Jaleel.

With the goal of expanding the party’s footprint in the state, AIMIM has been focusing on several key constituencies, and the involvement of leaders like Hussain and Jaleel is crucial for this strategy.

Majid Hussain’s Campaign Efforts in Aurangabad and Dhule

Majid Hussain, a seasoned leader from AIMIM, has been an integral part of the party’s election efforts, particularly in Aurangabad. The MLA recently addressed a public meeting at Roushan Gate, a significant area in Aurangabad, to garner support for Imtiaz Jaleel, the party’s candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. This event was part of his larger campaign, which also saw him actively engage with voters in Dhule City.

By reaching out to the local electorate, Hussain is playing a crucial role in strengthening the party’s presence and influencing voter sentiment ahead of the elections. His speeches have focused on the development agenda and the party’s promise to address the issues facing minority communities in Maharashtra.

Imtiaz Jaleel’s Political Career and Contributions

Imtiaz Jaleel has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of AIMIM in Maharashtra. Known for his strong political presence and leadership, Jaleel made history in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Aurangabad. His victory was a significant achievement for the party, marking AIMIM’s entry into national politics.

However, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jaleel lost his seat to Sandipanrao Bhumre of Shiv Sena. Despite this setback, Jaleel continues to hold a prominent role within the party. He served as the MLA for Aurangabad Central Constituency prior to his tenure in the Lok Sabha and is currently the State President of AIMIM in Maharashtra. His experience and leadership will be crucial as AIMIM seeks to expand its influence in the state’s Assembly elections.

AIMIM’s Strategy for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

As Maharashtra heads into the Assembly elections, AIMIM is making a calculated push to establish itself as a formidable political force in the state. The party is contesting 16 constituencies, with a strong focus on regions like Aurangabad, where Imtiaz Jaleel and Majid Hussain are campaigning actively.

The party’s strategy centers on mobilizing support among the state’s minority communities, while also highlighting issues related to social justice, development, and welfare programs. Hussain’s engagement with voters and Jaleel’s political track record will likely be central to AIMIM’s ability to make inroads in key constituencies.



In addition to their efforts, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), and NCP, is aggressively campaigning to challenge the ruling MahaYuti alliance. As the competition intensifies, AIMIM’s focus on Aurangabad and other constituencies will play a pivotal role in shaping the election outcome.

AIMIM’s Growing Influence in Maharashtra Politics

AIMIM’s growing influence in Maharashtra reflects the increasing prominence of regional parties and their ability to connect with specific communities. With Imtiaz Jaleel at the helm in the state and the active involvement of leaders like Majid Hussain, the party is strategically positioning itself to play a significant role in Maharashtra’s political future.

